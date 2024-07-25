SMART bus drivers picket amid fight for new contract

DETROIT (WXYZ) — SMART bus drivers demanding better working conditions formed a picket line outside of the Buhl Building in downtown Detroit on Thursday.

The drivers say they are coming up on two years without a new contract meaning they’ve missed out on raises. The drivers also say many are working 12-14 hour days and 7-day weeks routinely as an employee shortage persists following the pandemic.

Drivers say they’ve been working for nearly two years without a contract.

"We’ve never had to come down here and do this," said Kevin Colon who is the president business agent of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) local 1564. "It brings the morale down of the drivers. You’re publicly saying you appreciate them and you value them and then behind closed doors you’re treating them this way."

The drivers say they’re currently fighting to keep pensions for future employees.

"We’re trying to protect what we have like past unions and the movement protected us while we came. We’re trying to keep up the same," said Miquita Burton who has been a SMART bus driver for more than three decades.

Drivers say the issues not only impact them but riders too.

"The black buses that go down Woodward, the black buses that go down Gratiot, the black buses that go down Michigan, the FAST bus is heavily used by Detroiters to get to the suburbs and suburbanites to get to the city," said Brother Cunningham an activist who joined the picket line Thursday. "That bus is not consistent anymore."

Derwin Woods, who is a frequent rider, says he's seen the same issues.

"I’ve run into occasions where people were waiting on the bus, didn’t make it on time because maybe a bus driver called off and it was no person to replace them. They didn’t wind up getting to work on time," said Woods.

The group of riders and drivers marched those concerns directly into the SMART bus board meeting Thursday afternoon hoping to spark change now.

SMART sent the following statement:

SMART acknowledges and appreciates the support shown for our valued employees by transit advocates at Monday's Board Meeting.



We are pleased to report that SMART has successfully approved contracts with three out of four bargaining units. We are still in negotiations with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) regarding an attendance policy and their defined contribution retirement plan. All other issues have been resolved, with agreements reached on a fair wage and benefit package.



The union's contract was scheduled to be presented at today's board meeting at the Buhl Building. Unfortunately, due to an unexpected illness, we did not have the required quorum to proceed. We will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible to address this critical matter.



SMART is committed to providing competitive wages, excellent working conditions, and safe, reliable transit services. We look forward to reaching an agreement soon that benefits both our employees and the communities we serve.

