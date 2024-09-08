Spooky season is almost here. How early is too early for Halloween decorations?

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s that age-old question: Is it too early for the skeletons and the dragons? We're asking Michiganders what they think.

With seven weeks until Halloween, some people think it's too soon to see decor. Others, couldn't pull out the pumpkins soon enough. There are mixed opinions on the subject based on our Facebook comments.

"We just celebrated Labor Day four days ago," said Mary Matacynski.

Mary, a Warren resident, says she's waiting until mid-October to pull the skeletons out of the closet.

“I just don’t want to speed things up," she said.

But walking down Colman Street in Clinton Township, it's clear that several people disagree.

“We actually start planning months in advance," said Matthew Gregory. "We start building in July.”

Gregory lives on the street in Clinton Township well known for it's extensive Halloween displays.

“This is only part one of six," Matthew said of the decorations currently up.

He says his decorations start going up by September 1st. And all this is part of an annual fundraiser.

“This last year we raised $25,000. We want to top that," Matthew said. "People come out with their families to see this and compare us with other neighborhood haunts and see what we rank with them and just what we’re doing to bring joy and excitement to people in the area.”

Bottom line: Do what makes you happy, because life is too short. Just ask this guy.