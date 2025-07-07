State says there is an 'immediate health risk' involving Wyandotte water system

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is calling attention to an immediate health risk for the drinking water system in Wyandotte.

State regulators said they found a variety of troubling issues that date back years, despite the city insisting the water is safe to drink.

People in Wyandotte tell me they’re troubled by the new review by the state involving water safety, specifically some of the findings, and they say they want more answers.

“We moved here in 1952. I’ve been here since then. We can live without the water. If there’s a problem, I hope somebody would do something," Henry Gumbus told me.

I obtained a copy of the report that identifies ongoing problems, including insufficient technical, managerial and financial capacity.

Engineers flagged violations, including the discontinuation of adding fluoride back in 2017, tennis balls and beverage containers in storage reservoirs, lack of screens to prevent contamination or safeguards against untreated backflow and more.

Elin Botanzo is an engineer and water safety activist who helped sound alarms over contaminated water in Flint.

"It’s important for people to be aware this notice exists. Asking for more reliable water service," Botanzo said.

The report shows routine flushing of hydrants also hasn't been performed, and a crumbling abandoned tennis court could pose risks to an underground reservoir.

“These are basic Safe Drinking Water Act requirements every community deserves," Botanzo said.

With the state citing 40% system deterioration and more investment needed, I visited city hall to get more answers.

The mayor's office referred to a statement that indicated the city's water is safe to drink and said the city is addressing all concerns.

"We're uniquely fortunate to operate our own reliable municipal services department, so we can say with absolute confidence that drinking water provided by the City of Wyandotte exceeds state and federal quality standards. This process is very similar to a home or restaurant inspection. Just as it is EGLE's job to inspect our water system and point out reliability and safety improvements for the future, it is now our job to plan for and execute them," the statement reads

EGLE says its staff is working with the city to implement a corrective action plan. That would include mandatory dates for completion.

