Superheroes welcome incoming students for first day of school in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Pontiac this morning, Superheroes gave students a warm welcome on their first day of school.

Incoming Alcott Elementary School students were all smiles, not just to see superheroes, but also see their friends again.

“How exciting is it for you to get a superheroes welcome on your first day?" I asked second grader Xavier Jackson.

"Good. I like it. It’s good. I love superheroes too," Xavier replied. "When I go back to school, it makes me feel good to see my friends.”

"’I've been thinking about my friends and how I like to play soccer with them," said third grader Gabe Lovell-Dembo.

The Superhero teachers and staff were excited to give cheers and high fives.

“I’m always their biggest cheerleader right?" said Principal Burdena Johnson. "So, I think it gives them the grounding of knowing that they’re always gonna have someone behind them, always someone to be there for them. This morning, I’m gonna sing to them, 'I’ll Be There.' But, just always knowing that they have a place, a space, and a home inside of school.”

“I feel like everyone’s getting excited," said school social worker Taylor Smith. "Once they see the superheroes and stuff, they’re getting ready to conquer their school year and just get all of their goals accomplished.”

“It just gives us energy," said school secretary Ciaya Becks. "We’re back to school. Let’s go. Everybody’s happy. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

The warm welcome also warmed the hearts of parents dropping off their children.

"Well yes, but I miss them. So, I said alright. I’ll part with you. But, they need to go to school. So, you know, they were more excited than me," said Kaitlyn Lovell.

The Pontiac School District and the surrounding community also wanted to show solidarity for the kids on their first day back.

“It lifts the morale and it gives us a great start for our school year. Let ‘em know that we love them here from the board all the way down," said Pontiac School District Board Trustee Troy Craft.

"I love this community," said Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash. "This is a wonderful community. We operate and maintain all of their water and sewer systems. So, we’re on their streets. We’re in their homes. And, my folks really wanna support the community. This is just one of those ways we can do that."

And the reason for the school and the faculty doing this is to make sure that they set up students for success, to have that excitement and joy coming into the new school year.

