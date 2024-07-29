Taking the temperature of Metro Detroit voters 99 days before the election

(WXYZ) — This year alone, we’ve seen so many ups and downs in our country’s political system, and with less than 100 days to go for the US presidential election, I'm asking folks how they feel about all these changes.

"I think at first, I’m definitely in shock, we seem to be inconsistent with trying to find a solid path for the future, which is a bit frightening," said Tracie Gajewski, a Royal Oak fitness instructor.

"I’m feeling a bit encouraged right now," said Royal Oak resident Trevor Potter.

"I’m really thrilled about the change in momentum and enthusiasm we are seeing currently," said Zac Nelson.

"But I’m hopeful, I think this is a huge pivotal moment," Tracie said.

"What I'm looking for is someone that will unite both sides," Trevor said.

What are some areas politically that we can do better?

"Democracy is the idea that everyone gets a voice, and no one is going to agree all the time," Zac said.

"I do think its important to get out the personal side of things, and be more focused on what we need to do for the people," Tracie said.

"Part of the difficulty is our system as it is requires 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, you have to win at least half the electoral votes, and that is just going to encourage the parties to polarize to best encourage to their ability to get to the halfway mark," said Dan Smallwood.

"I mean this year we saw a lot of changes in the political environment here in the country, how would you describe it?" I asked voters.

"I would say it's a roller-coaster," said Jeremy Whener-Kaiser.

"It's still very divided unfortunately," Trevor said.

Do you feel over the years that democracy has divided us?

"Yeah," Tracie said.

"Democracy doesn’t divide people," Jeremy said." Democracy starts from the observation that people are divided. And then sets out to create a way that we can live with each other anyway."

"The world is based on uniqueness, creativity, diversity, and so being angry at somebody because they have a difference of opinion is unfortunate," Tracie said.

The US Presidential Election is just not for Americans, it actually impacts the whole world.

"100 percent and I think that's why it's so important too, that we elect someone who doesn't want America to be just an isolated country, we are the leader of the free world," Trevor said.

"Depending upon end up being president can alter our relationships with one country as opposed to another, which can completely everything, from what we import and distribute out, whether there is war or not," Tracie said.

That's more of a reason why everyone should be concerned our presidential elections.

"Yes, I think it's important to take the time to do the research on both sides of the spectrum see what matters to the most and then vote." Tracie said.

So what are the people I talked to going to do on November 5th?

"I'm gonna vote," said Royal Oak resident Kelsey Newa.

"Voting!" Tracie said.

