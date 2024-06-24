The Great Cellphone Debate: What's the best age to get your child a phone?

(WXYZ) — At what age would you get your child a smartphone? We asked parents this question on social media, and their responses sparked an interesting debate.

For instance, Kristi wrote that she got her sone a phone when he turned 111 last month, as it helps Kristi keep track of him.

Joel wrote, 'Delay as long as possible. But if needed, provide a text and call-type phone.'

Amy feels that 'Children don't need smartphones.'

Dolly says that a smartphone is great for kids. However, she thinks parents need to be very proactive in setting up the phone and monitoring their activity.

So to bring a real-life perspective to this debate, I hit the streets of Metro Detroit and spoke to a group of parents.

Screenshot from WXYZ video Amanda, mother of 2-month-old

"I'm very comfortable getting her a cell phone in high school," said Amanda, the mother of 2-month-old Georgia.

Screenshot from WXYZ video Craig, father of four

"I believe nine or 10 years old, because the kids are becoming independent," said Craig, a father of four.

Screenshot from WXYZ video Katie, Mother of Three

"I think in terms of smartphones, I think that is something that should wait till at least 16, maybe even more like 18, like after high school," said Katie, a mother of three kids.

"I think middle school is really a pivotal time for her to be working on conflict resolution with her peers, and I don't want her to be distracted and influenced by clicks and the addiction that comes with having a phone," Amanda said.

The big concern, it sounds like, is social media and internet access.

"Yes!" Katie responded. "And the second one kid has it, it changes the game for all the other kids."

What are these parent's reservations about kids having cell phones?

"There is so much information available to them today compared to when I was a kid," Craig said. "Negative influences on the internet."

Screenshot from WXYZ video Dustin, father of three

"We see the impact," said Dustin, a father of three and Katie's husband. "I think this is the first generation where kids are growing up with phones, and you can just see with kids that are 18, 19, 20 like they live in their phones."

"If its a light phone, where you can just call, or text..., I think in the next few years people are really talking about social media access, we are going to see more options, that are not iPhone or nothing, like something in between appropriate for a middle schooler," Amanda said.

"Who do you think out of both of you is going to crumble first? When it comes to your kids having a cellphone?" I asked Katie and Dustin.

"It will be me," Dustin said. "I also want to know very much where they are... it's so different from when we were kids when you would ride a bike to your friend's house and call... It's like parents are tracking and wondering why they are here and why they are there."

