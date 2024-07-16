Thieves steal Eastpointe woman's livelihood by taking her food trailer from right outside her home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe woman was in tears after her food trailer and Hummer were stolen right outside her home.

Angela asked 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed for help, and he went to hear her story.

"Angela, how long have you been living in this neighborhood for? asked Javed.

"16 years," said Calvin.

"And in these 16 years, you’ve never had a bad experience?" asked Javed.

"No," said Calvin.

But this past Sunday, Angela woke up to heartbreaking news.

WEB EXTRA: Angela Calvin talks with 7 News Detroit after her food trailer is stolen

"My daughter at about 9:45 a.m. says I’m going to run to the store, to grab your stuff. She pulls out and calls me, 'Ma where is your truck?'" said Calvin.

The food trailer and Hummer were parked outside Calvin's home. Security footage from a neighbor’s home shows four men approaching the vehicles around 1:25 a.m. It appears two of them took on watch duty.

"How important is the food trailer for you?" asked Javed.

"Very important. That’s my job," said Calvin.

"Is that your bread and butter?" asked Javed.

"Yeah!" said Calvin.

Calvin opened Hey Love less than six months ago. She named the sandwich shop to honor her grandma.

"She would say hey love, hey love," said Calvin.

"What did the police say?" asked Javed.

"They found the Hummer. They hadn’t found the trailer," said Calvin.

The Hummer was found in Detroit. Hence, it was taken to a Detroit police impound.

"Have you seen your Hummer?" asked Javed.

"No," said Calvin.

"You wanna go check it out?" asked Javed.

"Yeah!" said Calvin.

Since the news team wasn't allowed inside the police impound, Javed saw Calvin inspecting the vehicle outside the fence.

"What did you see?" asked Javed.

"It's just a mess inside; the ignition is broken," said Calvin.

"I know right now your big concern is to get your food trailer back. Did police say they are close to finding the suspects?" asked Javed.

"No and I asked them to dust and they don't want to dust. They say there is too many hands that touch. I said it all about process of elimination," said Calvin.

Javed contacted Detroit police, and they say it's an Eastpointe case. Meanwhile, Javed has yet to hear back from the Eastpointe Police Department.

"It's just not fair. It's not right. I put too much into it," said Calvin.

Calvin says she spent her hard-earned savings of 27,000 to set up the food trailer only to find it all taken away in seconds.

"You just didn’t steal a car — you stole a whole restaurant on wheels, my livelihood," said Calvin.

You can help Calvin find her food trailer. If you know anything about this incident, please call Eastpointe or Detroit police.

