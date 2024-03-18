'This is a great opportunity.' Volunteers ready to help keep upcoming Detroit NFL draft secure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A diverse group of volunteers from 43 communities are getting ready to help keep fans safe for the upcoming NFL draft.

We’re hearing from voices in our community about how volunteers will be making a difference for the upcoming NFL draft in terms of public safety, and that includes Southwest Detroit.

Certified Emergency Response Officer Chad Audi is among those volunteering his time.

“I’m trained how to do CPR and help people,” says Chad. He adds “It is fun and at the same time you are making sure people’s safety comes first.”

More than 100 members of CERT & reserves are part of a program being modeled across the country. For the upcoming events, they’ll be patrolling from the Fox Theater down to the riverfront.

VIDEO: Detroit Police Chief James White talks safety ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit

“This is a great opportunity for the city and we are looking forward to being able to help,” says Chad.

Sheriff Raphael Washington says the desire to help is part of a calling for many.

WXYZ-TV

“Back in our day we just wanted to be a police officer, doctor, lawyer, or firefighter. They still want to live out that dream,” says Washington. “We are stronger together and can never get enough people who want to sincerely be about service of our community.”

In Southwest Detroit, Mary Munoz with LA SED is also sharing what they’ve seen, as far as people giving their time.

“This is a great opportunity for them to get some great experience. Everybody is all a buzz about the draft. It’ll bring people to this community.” says Munoz.

VIDEO: How city officials are working to beautify downtown Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft:

A veteran of the reserve program, Chief Stuart Rich now oversees the effort.

“We’re very diverse. A number of people from all different professions and walks of life that just want to give back,” says Rich.

Over the years, he’s been proud to help deliver meals and assist in patrolling events.

For Chad, whose day job is running the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries helping the homeless community, the satisfaction is tremendous.

“I know immediately what to do and how to give resources versus someone else who doesn’t know,” says Chad.

VIDEO: See inside the new Born in Detroit pop-up store in downtown Detroit ahead of the NFL draft:

For more information on how to volunteer, just go to their website.

