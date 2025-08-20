(WXYZ) — It may be a small town, but business is booming in Northville. In the past six weeks, four businesses have opened their doors in downtown with two more set to open this fall.

'Thriving.' Northville experiencing small business boom with new openings

“I’m really surprised. I’m originally from here but haven’t been back in a while," said Corrine Khan, who was visiting from Chicago.

It’s a different downtown Northville than Khan grew up in.

“It was really fun to see something selling Detroit paraphernalia. Very trendy, I think for Northville," she said.

She was one of many shoppers drawn into "game day for the girls," visiting Kiloh + Co.’s first-ever brick-and-mortar store.

“Amanda, our owner, was always looking for cute game day apparel, and it started out as a fun litte hobby, and it turned out into this growing brand that we have today," said Lauren Sinclair, store associate at Kiloh + Co.

Sinclair says it’s now bustling in person with foot traffic.

“The community is great. There’s new developments coming around, and then there’s all these businesses and the community is so welcoming," she said.

It’s one of four stores opening downtown within just six weeks.

It started with Villa Norte opening here in June. Just around the corner, Kiloh + Co. opened in July. This week, Gazelle Sports opened up and Peace, Love and Little Donuts just opened.

“I think we have more foot traffic here than we’ve had at our old space in three days than we’d have in a week, so it’s just been great for us," said Patrick Whinnery, store manager of Gazelle Sports.

After a decade at Northville Park Place, Gazelle Sports decided to get in on the action downtown.

“It’s just kind of in our DNA to be in those downtown spaces, small town. It’s really what we go for," said Whinnery.

Kathy and Frank Isgrow’s love for the community they’ve lived in for twenty years inspired the opening of Peace, Love and Little Donuts.

“Have somewhere fun where we could spread a little sweetness and a fun little concept to just bring to Northville," said Kathy Isgrow. “We have about 50 to 60 different toppings, combination of toppings, all the way from a cinnamon sugar donut to something that is covered in Oreos and a gummy worm”

The interest is a sign for Kate Knight with the Downtown Development Authority of economic growth for the city.

“It's a sign that small business is thriving here. We're attracting small businesses, they attract each other. It's really a symbiotic relationship, but it's a ... sign of economic development, health. The vibrancy of Northville is ... tried and true. It's historic. We've really invested in our public space and in return, it makes a really ... an appetizing experience for retailers and small businesses,” said Knight.

A city open for business with two more businesses set to open here this fall.

