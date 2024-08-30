Tree crashes into Canton home during storm, injuring one, neighbors seek support for homeowner

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ — As a large storm and strong winds rolled through metro Detroit this week, trees, branches and power lines were knocked down across the area.

In Canton, a huge section of a tree fell onto Jessy Starr's mobile home.

“It just felt like I couldn't get a break," Starr said. "Still feels like I can't get a break if I'm being honest.”

The last 48 hours have been a struggle for Starr, who was sleeping early Wednesday morning when he felt his home shake and heard his brother, who’s disabled, calling for help.

“My brother came into the kitchen and called out to me that he had an emergency and he needed help," Starr said. "That's when I saw him there in the kitchen just bleeding from his back.”

His brother had been sleeping when a huge chunk of a tree came crashing down right on top of him. Starr says his brother went to the hospital for stitches, leaving Starr and his 4-year-old daughter, who was in the home that night, in disbelief.

“Panic — it was panic," Starr said. “Eventually, all that panic kind of died down into numbness.”

His brother is now OK but without insurance, Starr doesn't know how to repair his home. The tree also landed on his car, which he hasn't been able to drive since.

“Right now, my biggest priority is getting my truck so I can go back to work and I can see my daughter and I can keep moving forward on getting my home repaired,” Starr said.

We learned about Starr and his story through one of his neighbors who heard what happened and is now working to get help for him. She reached out to 7 News Detroit reporter Kimberly Craig to spread the word.

“Me as a single parent, I understand hardships happen," neighbor Kellie Farris said. "This is very much one of the situations where someone needs to step in and help.”

Farris hopes to at least fix Starr’s windshield, if not more. She set up this online fundraiser to help him with repairs.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, he gets the help he needs starting with the windshield, so he can get back and forth,” Farris said.

“One bright spot of this whole thing is seeing how much people actually care, see how much they're willing to help," Starr said. "It's meant a lot”