Two key streets in downtown Northville reopened, impacting city's social district

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — While you were sleeping, two key streets in downtown Northville reopened after a court order.

Main and Center Streets were initially closed to make way for a social district two years ago. But a judge ruled that those streets must lower the retractable bollards and allow traffic. The deadline came at midnight.

This community has been really divided over these street closures for the last two years.

Main Street is now open to drivers, and businesses on Center Street are moving their patio space off the street, onto the sidewalk.

This social space is shut down thanks for a non-profit, Open Up Northville, and a Wayne County judge siding with their stance, saying the closure violated both City Charter and state law.

"She found that they didn't follow the state procedures, specifically the condemnation act, and the land division act, procedures you would need to follow as a city if this was something that you were going to do," said Joseph Corriveau, an attorney with Let's Open Northville.

"They'll have much freer access. They'll have much more available parking. They'll be less congestion," said Dennis Engerer, the owner of Northville Physical Rehabilitation.

The non-profit is made up of area businesses and property managers. The group filed a lawsuit in 2023 against the city for closing Main and Center Streets. They first closed during the pandemic, making way for social distancing. The last two years, these streets were closed seasonally (April-November), allowing businesses and residents free reign to the streets.

Businesses who put money into outdoor spaces were hoping they'd get to use the street the rest of the season, but the judge ordered the streets open today at midnight (Tuesday, July 15). The city is now working with those businesses to quickly comply and transition to Platform Dining within parking space.

"We have a kit of parts that we'll implement in the meantime, to comply with this quick turnaround to open for vehicular traffic but we're really undaunted by the challenge of accommodating for our downtown business," said Kate Knight, the Executive Director of the Downtown Northville Development Authority.

"I had hoped that we would be able to just continue this until the end of the season because it's difficult for the businesses, particularly the restaurants, because they've got their tables out front everything is set," said Margene Buckhave, the owner of Stampeddler.

The city's representative said the 45+ events planned for this space will go on as scheduled, and this street can still close for those fests, parades, and special events. Now, we wait to see if the city will file an appeal to the lawsuit.

