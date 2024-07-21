VIDEO: Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony reflects after Biden withdraws from 2024 race

(WXYZ) — Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, is reacting to the news that President Joe Biden is withdrawing from the 2024 race.

On Sunday afternoon, Biden announced he would not run for president after weeks of calls for him to withdraw.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH REV. DR. WENDELL ANTHONY BELOW

'It shows the character of the man.' Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony reflects after Biden withdraws from 2024 race

Biden just spoke earlier this year at the NAACP's Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in Detroit, which is put on every year by the Detroit chapter.

"We salute President Joe Biden for all he has done and all that he has been," Anthony told us on Sunday evening after the news came down. "He has done much more in three and a half years in office than a lot of presidents have done in four to eight years."

Watch below: President Joe Biden speaks at Detroit NAACP dinner in May 2024

President Biden speaks at NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

Anthony focused on the importance bills like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, bills helping protect a women's right to choose, and also Biden's appointment of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court of the United States.

"For that, we are very, very grateful, and very thankful," Anthony told us.

WATCH: Now that President Biden has exited the presidential race, what happens next

Now that President Biden has exited the presidential race, what happens next

Biden has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee and face off against former President Donald Trump.

Anthony said that the Biden-Harris team was strong around the country.

"She campaigned just as well as he did, all around the country. She brings a wealth of experience from California," Anthony said.

There are also several other prominent Democrats who have been talked about nationally and could join the ticket, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and more.

"The Democrats have a deep bench. You know, I love Governor Whitmer. You know, I like Gavin Newsom. I like Josh Shapiro. I like all of the above. The reality is that they're not the vice president right now that the the president of the nation has endorsed Kamala Harris," Anthony said.

Where Your Voice Matters