(WXYZ) — The Village of Milford has launched its own social district, developed to draw in visitors and compete with places like Royal Oak and Northville.

Now, six weeks in, a variety of stakeholders are sharing how it's helped their businesses as a way of promoting family-friendly fun.

Watch the video report below:

Village of Milford adds downtown social district in effort to boost businesses

The district allows for outdoor alcohol consumption during set hours.

The manager of Smokestreet Barbecue, Jak Knight, says the recent launch of the social district has been as sweet as their sauce.

“Customers can grab a drink and go enjoy the town. Go shop at local places, those that just opened," Knight said. "It’s an extra 50-60 drinks we are selling, that we wouldn’t if they weren’t walking through town."

WXYZ

She said parents can often enjoy a drink as kids play outside.

Down the street, artist and shop owner Natalia Wohletz shared another view of the district that lets visitors consume alcohol in to-go cups while outside from 12 participating restaurants and bars. She said it translates to more foot traffic and revenue.

“Our customers come from all over Metro Detroit, local and also West Bloomfield. Ann Arbor. Fenton," Wohletz said.

WXYZ

While visiting here, I met a variety of people from out of town, even a newcomer to Milford from out of state.

“I’m from East Tennessee. See towns like this. It’s a good idea. Combining family with fun," the visitor said.

The social district stretches across Main St. and includes three parks. The vision is the result of much collaboration between leaders and community members.

WXYZ

Ann Barnette, with the Downtown Development Authority, helped pioneer the effort.

“This really came out of COVID and wanting to give people more ways to get out and enjoy while supporting all of our local businesses," Barnette said.

WXYZ

I also checked with Milford police who said they've had no issues of excessive drinking or drinking and driving.

Where Your Voice Matters