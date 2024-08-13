Wayne Women's Mobile Health Unit begins offering free care services every Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tuesday marked an exciting day in the city of Detroit as the Wayne Women's Mobile Health Unit launched.

The recreational vehicle unit will now be located at Pastor Krafus Walker's Faith Redemption Center Church of God in Christ every Tuesday, offering free health care services.

Lynn Bell was among the first patients Tuesday at the opening.

She told us that lack of access to women's health services in Detroit is "detrimental. Some people are afraid to go to doctors."

The RV mobile health unit is essentially a doctor's office on wheels.

The services offered inside include women's preventative health screenings, pre-pregnancy health screenings, prenatal care service, contraception services and more.

"We don’t have to feel like we’re left behind, we don’t have to feel like we’re falling through the cracks, that even though we can’t go out to a service that we can come to a community like this," Bell said regarding the concept.

Dr. Amy Wright is the medical director for the Women's Mobile Health Unit.

When asked why they decided to make a unit entirely focused on women, she replied: "There is a significant crisis happening across the world, primarily in the United States regarding maternity health and neonatal health. We can help a woman have a healthy pregnancy, which ultimately helps the baby, helps society, the community."

Wright said her team also works to connect patients with services beyond physical care. For instance, helping patients find access to food banks if needed, specialty medical care, and mental health resources.

"This is about access," said Wright. "The biggest issue is why don’t women get prenatal care? It's because they don’t have access to a doctor in their neighborhood. Not having care really increases the risk of complications."

Wright said the goal is for the RV unit to eventually be offered five days a week in five different areas of Detroit that are health care deserts.

'We’re going to bring the care to the patients," Wright said.

You can walk up or create an appointment ahead of time. The unit will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

If you have a question or need help, this is an option for you.

"If you know about it, don’t be ashamed to come. Come on out," Bell said. "Just be there for yourself, so you can be there for your family."