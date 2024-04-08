We asked people where they think they'll be for the 2044 total solar eclipse. Here's what they said.

(WXYZ) — The sun is expected to shine bright for most of today but around 3:12 p.m., there is going to be a total solar eclipse. The last one was in 2017, and the next one is going to be in 2044.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the sky darkening as if it were dawn or dusk.

I went to Farmington to talk to people about their excitement for the eclipse.

Victor Froman, who is 18, is all geared up for the eclipse.

"It just doesn't happen often, it's just one of those things you don't see often. So, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience because it's happening in this area," Froman said.

"The last one happened in 2017, remember that?"

"Yeah, I did, but I didn't see," he said.

But it turns out, Linda Deskins is skipping the celestial event because she watched the last one.

"At the time my family lived in Oregon, so we were visiting them, so we saw the eclipse on the hillside in Portland. It was very cool," Deskins said.

"But what about the one that's going to happen 20 years from now?" I asked

"Well, if I'm blessed to be alive, I guess we will see," she said.

Meanwhile, 8-year-old Alex is all set to get a pair of special glasses at school to watch the solar eclipse, but I may have altered the future for his 38-year-old dad, Joseph Mooshi.

"The plan is you and your dad are going to go watch the next solar eclipse 20 years from now. How excited are you?" I asked.

"Really excited," Alex said.

"And that day you can tell your dad, you are taking over his business," I said.

"That would be fun," he said.

"Are you ready for that?" I asked.

"I'm totally ready," he said.

Speaking of plans, Parker Buszka has mapped out the 2044 celestial event.

"You are 21 right now. You are going to be 41. You are going to go watch that one?" I asked.

"God, I hope I'm retired and I'm able to watch it," he said.

"What car are you driving to go watch?" I asked.

"Porsche 911, probably Carrera 4S," he said.

However, Victor sees himself getting at least two dogs before the next solar eclipse but is not that optimistic about getting hitched by then.

"You might find your soulmate during the 2044 solar eclipse," I said to Victor.

"Maybe, you never know," he said.

Ultimately, Tarra Fox may not watch today's eclipse, but she is game for the next one with a twist.

"So we are talking about three dogs," I said.

"Yeah, I will be a crazy dog lady," she said.

