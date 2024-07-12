We asked, you answered! Here's your nominations for the best french fries in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — We asked, you answered! On this National French Fry Day we wanted to know who has the best around metro Detroit.

A couple of you said that staying home and making your own was the way to go, but others named some national chains like Checkers, Red Robin, McDonald's, and even Five Guys.

For others, the key was more local, naming the fries at favorite haunts like Lou's Deli, Mr, B's, Hop Cat, Duke's in Highland, Platos in Canton, and Detroit's Frita Batidos.

Lastly, some of you even came up with specific fries to order, like Pita Way's Fire Fries, Dime Store's Korean Fries, the Poutine at O'Conners Irish Pub, the Garlic Cilantro from Detroit 75 Kitchen, and the 5 Mile Fries from Zukins.

