'We're excited': TSA ending shoe removal requirement at airport security checkpoints

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Travelers can now keep their shoes on during TSA security screenings, ending a nearly 20-year requirement that has been a familiar part of the air travel experience.

The Transportation Security Administration is rolling back the rule that forced passengers to remove their shoes at security checkpoints across U.S. airports.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that improved technology and enhanced screening procedures have made the shoe removal requirement unnecessary.

"We're excited with the fact that we have the technology now, that we have the multi-layers of screening in place that we've built in over the recent several years that give us the ability to allow our travelers to keep their shoes on," Noem said.

The shoe removal rule was first implemented in 2006 following an incident where Richard Reid, known as the "Shoe Bomber," attempted to blow up a plane headed to Miami.

Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are already experiencing the change and many are welcoming the more efficient process.

"Honestly at the end, having to put on the belt and the shoes and do all that, it's just time. It's time that I feel that I'm wasting," said Trevor Teabeau, who flew from Atlanta to Detroit this week.

Teabeau was surprised when TSA allowed him to keep his shoes on before boarding his flight.

"It's something that I actually do while I'm in line and actually, I was far enough in front where a gentleman was like 'no, no, no, you don't have to do that anymore.' And it was just like 'oh, this is great'," Teabeau said.

Traveler Haden Fletcher also expressed enthusiasm about the change.

"I think it's awesome and I'm going to be traveling a lot due to the military here in a bit. So, I think it's going to save me a lot of time honestly," Fletcher said.

Christina Fantin, who travels with her children, said she appreciated the security measures but welcomes the change if safety isn't compromised.

"I feel safe taking my shoes off because I know they're checking for certain things," Fantin said. "If they have scanners or whatever that make it safe, then that sounds good to me because I have a lot of kids, so it gets us out faster."

Noem noted that there may still be instances where additional screening is required, and travelers might occasionally be asked to remove their shoes.

