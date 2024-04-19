What are Detroit Lions fans saying about the new jerseys?

(WXYZ) — This morning, Detroit football fans are thinking about more than just who the team will take in the NFL Draft. Many are giving their thoughts on the all-new jerseys the team released yesterday.

The Lions debuted three re-designed uniforms on Thursday night – a Honolulu Blue one, a white one and a new blue and black alternate jersey that will replace the all-gray uniforms.

The alternate uniforms also come with a brand new blue helmet with a black Lions logo.

The reaction to the debut has been mixed to say the least.

On Facebook, the pictures received over 700 comments, and most people are really happy.

Here's what some fans said on Facebook.

Angie Altobelli: I like the all of them. I always love the black. I have a black lion shirt with Blue letters that say lions on it. The jerseys are pretty cool."

Joe Massey: "Looks dope, let’s win the north!"

Sammy Dimovski: Love them. The helmet on the black ones is 🔥🔥"

Eric Zechentmayer: "These jerseys are dope. Can’t wait to see the black and blue on the field."

Brian Sarah Grob: "One word ! Awesome!! Let’s go Lions!!!!"

We also hit the streets of metro Detroit and the feeling is pretty similar.

"It's lighter than the other one, the other one should be darker, and it looks more cleaner," Cameron Buffin said.

"Do you support a Lions jersey?" our photojournalist Mike Glover asked.

"Here and there, yeah, I do. I'll buy one," Tiffany Patty said. "Probably the black one. Black goes with everything."

"I'm not one to wear somebody elses name on my back, but this year I might. I'm a lifelong Lions fan, but I have not had enough faith to be a Lions season ticketholder until last year. This might be the year I buy a Lions jersey," Sam Saputo said.

"Hopefully it make us win the Super Bowl. If not, we got a good team this year, and the jerseys might help," a man named Butter Hill told us.

