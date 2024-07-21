Watch Now

What are metro Detroit voters saying after President Joe Biden drops out of race?

With the news that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, what do Michigan voters think? We went out to Downtown Detroit to talk to voters and hear what they're saying.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 21, 2024

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit voters are reacting to the news that President Joe Biden will drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Biden has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

What did people say in Downtown Detroit on Sunday afternoon?

WATCH WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY BELOW

"My only option is to go for Trump because the Democratic party has shown me nothing," one man told us.

"I kind of expected it. But I was saddened, and I just hope that Trump doesn't win. I want to continue our democracy, and having women's rights," one woman told us.

"The fact that our only option would be Trump is just scary. I don't know what our future holds. I don't know, I'm just a bit skeptical about voting," another woman told us.

"By her becoming vice president, I believe she has it in her to step up and do the duties that she can for president," Tiffany Howard told us.

"It's for the best. I mean I feel like he seems kind of lost every time he's up there on the podium," Jef'free Atchison said. "It doesn't seem like everything is put together, so I kind of feel like it's doomed whether we go left or right."

"I feel like it's long overdue and I am curious to see what will happen next," a woman told us.

