What do people want to hear in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City?

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 11th State of the City address tonight, and I went out to talk to folks about some of things they are hoping to hear.

"I'm hoping to hear more about, I know a lot of like cultural things with other buildings, so you know more community-based things, for the culture to come together," Morgan Clay said. She's lived in Detroit all of her life.

"I’m a resident right, and I live a mile away from here, but like for example parking is very scarce and I feel like the city is looking to make profits of parking and stuff like that," Rose Bandvar said. She moved to the city from Ann Arbor.

"I would say two things, as an educator in the city, I want to hear a lot about how they plan to ensure that there is continues resources being given to our students within Detroit, both in the charter and public sector," Lexis told us. "Second, with the commercialization and rent incredibly high what are they going to do address the fact that there is affordable housing for people."

"How long have you been living in Detroit for?" I asked.

"All my life. I was born at Herman Kiefer Hospital, back in the 50s," Valerie Heard said.

"How proud are you of Detroit?" I asked.

"I’m not proud, because they are not making affordable for seniors that are middle class or lower. I cant even afford $800, that's really crazy," she said.

"What changes have you seen?" I asked Mohammed Arshad. He's been working in Detroit for 20 years.

"Man, I’ve seen a lot... almost from before to now, its 95% better," Arshad said.

"What made you move to Detroit?" I asked Roland Gainer.

" I guess a lot of reasons, one, its blacker than Ann Arbor," he said.

"I love Detroit. I got a tattoo on my arm. Like I love the city," Clay said.

