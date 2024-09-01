Watch Now

What financial tips do Metro Detroit kids need to know?

STARTING THIS FALL MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMEN WILL HAVE A NEW CLASS REQUIRMENT THEY'LL NEED TO COMPLETE IN ORDER TO GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL AND THAT'S A PERSONAL FINANCE CLASS THIS NEW REQUIRMENT IS HOPING STUDENTS CAN LEAVE SCHOOL WITH ESSENTIAL SKILLS IN BUDGETING, SAVING, AND INVESTING. THE HOPE ALSO IS THAT THIS YOUNGER GENERATION IN MICHIGAN WON'T HAVE TO FIGURE OUT FINANCIAL ROAD BLOCKS ON THEIR OWN AND THAT THEY CAN BUILD A SECURE FUTURE SEVEN NEWS DETROIT REPORTER PETER MAXWELL SPOKE WITH SEVERAL PEOPLE ABOUT WHAT KIND OF ADVICE THEY COULD SHARE TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan has become the latest state to require a personal finance class as part of the educational curriculum.

In 2022, only eight states required a personal finance course. Now in 2024, that number has grown to 26.

So I wanted to know: What kind of financial advice did people have for the younger generation still in high school?

"The first is to start saving early," said Alissa Williams. "Second thing is to not get caught up in credit card debt."

"One thing they should do is save their money," Janet Martin told me. "My Dad taught me to save half of my paycheck, and I started working at 13."

"Learn accounting," said Andrew Housey. "Because it's an every day, all over the place, it's in your life and you need to know what to do and those finances are important."

"They need to safeguard themselves from getting too deep into debt," said Gib Rist.

"I would say your credit score is a pretty big thing like if you want to rent, get a loan anything really buy your first car," said Elian Isisi.

"I would say start putting a smaller amount into your savings, maybe $20 especially at that age," said Deja Lad.

"You have to budget and that means you have to sacrifice," said Jerome Kyler. "Eat peanut butter and jelly instead of steak and caviar."

