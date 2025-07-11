What you need to know if you're planning to check out an estate sale this weekend

(WXYZ) — Estate sales are popping up almost everywhere, and if you're looking to check some out over the next few days, there are some things you should know.

An expert is giving us her tips on the ultimate estate sale experience and an exclusive look at the latest sale in Birmingham.

“They can find everything from mid-century furniture to antiques, and depending on their interests, they can find something that suits exactly what they want," Robin Cohen, the owner of AOM Estate Sales, said.

With about 30 years of experience in the business, Cohen said people have always loved browsing estate sales. But more recently, she said she's seeing a younger crowd.

“We have a lot of young couples who just purchased a house, who are looking to furnish it. New furniture is very expensive, and with tariffs, it has gotten even worse, and we’re tariff-free shopping," Cohen said.

The big deals are a big bonus for regular real estate shopper Bailey Paradiso.

“Normally, if I saw this in a store, I probably wouldn’t be able to get it. But because it was such a great deal and had the additional discount on it, it was something I was able to get," Paradiso told me.

"As someone that goes to these often, what is your advice to someone that may be new at this?” I asked Paradiso.

“I would say my advice would be, this company is really great at communicating their sales, so they have a website where they list all of their information. I also think something that’s really special about them is that the later that it goes into the sale, which is something I try to take advantage of," she said.

From a winter coat to wine glasses and even designer luggage, Paradiso said there's nothing like digging up an antique treasure.

"When you score a find, oh it’s the best thing ever, it’s so exciting and it makes you want to keep going back for more sales," she said.

This weekend, a sale is happening at a retired Ford executive's home in Birmingham. It's a high-interest sale, and Cohen is asking customers to respect the area and neighbors when it comes to parking.

Back in May, Bloomfield Hills police closed down a sale at a retired Ford chairman.

"We’re going to have someone outside that is controlling parking and directing people to park a street over if this area fills up, so we will do what we can to control everything and make parking available for everybody that comes," Cohen said.

