What's driving you to the polls this election day?

(WXYZ) — Today is primary day, and polling locations will open at 7 a.m. across Metro Detroit and the state.

If you still have not registered to vote yet, there's still time, and you can register up until 8 p.m. today at your city or town clerk's office. And if you're still in line at 8 p.m., don't worry, you still have a right to vote, even if the polls close.

I went to Rochester to speak with voters about what is driving them to the primaries this time around. The reason we picked Rochester is because it has a mixture of Democrats and Republicans.

The election cycle is heating up and many people from Rochester Hills are headed to cast their vote in the August primary.

Several congressional seats are up for grabs, and it could decide who takes control of the house come November.

My first stop was Paul's kitchen, where I spoke with diners about today's primary, and why they're going to vote.

"I have a full time job, I work Door Dash, I do Amazon," said Jennifer Krause. "My husband has a great job but he is also doing those things to get the extra things that we need.

Krause says she always votes during the primaries and says there's a lot on the line.

"School board," Krause said. "Border, the economy. (We're a ) middle income family, two blue-collar workers and it's hard."

"Is this primary important to you?" I asked Beatrice.

"Somewhat, because of the election coming up in November," she said. "I definitely have an opinion on that."

I followed up by asking Beatrice what's driving her to the polls.

"A lot of it has to do with the last four years mainly," she said. "I just want to make sure my vote gets in there.

I then spoke with Pamela Durden, who just turned in her absentee ballot. She voted early because she is normally on vacation during this time.

"Economics, you're always concerned," Durden said on what's driving her to the polls. "I am recently retired, so I want to make sure my income is steady and my investments are doing well. That's the most important thing. I care about the educational system for our children, the future."

Then I met with Debbie, who is still undecided.

"We want the best candidates available in November, so that would be what the driving force is," Debbie said. "I am weighing all my options."



