Why officials says tree removals are necessary in Ecorse Creek drain project

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A project to maintain the Ecorse Creek drain is underway and raising eyebrows with some community members over tree removals that county leaders say must be done.

Wayne County Drain Commissioner Elmeka N. Steele says the project is a first step of many needed to mitigate an increase in flooding and will remove obstructions in the drain and improve access for future maintenance.

"We are not cutting all trees, but we are cutting many trees. And so we really want the public to understand that a drain serves a very important public health function. So we want them to start thinking about their drains and their creeks like any other utility," Steele said. "So for example, if you were near electricity poles, you would not see large trees growing around them. You know, the utility companies will work within their easements to remove those types of trees that could potentially cause problems in a large rain event or that could knock out power.

"So drains serve the same type of utility function. So we're performing work within our drain easement to remove trees that could, again, potentially cause some obstructions and in the future, and to allow us to be able to perform more maintenance."

Interview: Wayne County Commissioner Elmeka Steele talks about Ecorse Creek drain project

Steele says it was the best option for the amount of money they have to address long-standing issues. A study by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers estimates projects to remedy the issues would total over $500 million. The county decided to get the ball rolling instead of wait on more money from federal or state resources by using $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.

"This is just the start of many projects that are needed. So the primary goal for this project is for us to try to, again, make sure we have a clear top of bank," Steele said. "We are also working within the drain channel itself. We're removing obstructions from the drain channel. We're doing some sediment removal. We're doing some bank stabilization. So I don't want it to be portrayed as if the only thing that we're doing is just removing some trees from the top of bank."

The goals and objectives of the project can be found online.

The North Branch of the Ecorse Creek Drain serves as the primary stormwater outlet and conveyance system for over 50,000 properties located in the following cities, many of which have flooded in recent years:



Allen Park

Dearborn Heights

Ecorse

Inkster

Lincoln Park

Melvindale

Romulus

Taylor

Westland

Within the last decade, there have been multiple declared disasters within Wayne County, resulting in millions of dollars of damages claimed through Federal Emergency Management Agency and claims filed through local municipalities.

"When it rains really hard — it doesn't happen every other day — but when it rains really hard, these banks back up and these pumps cannot keep up with it. The city's pump house is just not down the street here," Lincoln Park resident Jeff McGinnis said.

McGinnis says his basement has flooded several times since he's lived in the area. He'd rather have less flooding than more trees.

"I think they're doing their best to do the right things here and they complain. Everybody complains about everything it seems. If this works half of what they think, it’ll be a good thing," McGinnis said.

While there are residents grateful that some work is being done, others — particularly in the Allen Park area — are frustrated about the number of trees that are being removed.

"I’m upset about it simply because of the privacy that divides us from the neighbors behind us, ” said Lia Mijat, who has talked to her neighbors about the issue. "Plus it's going to take away from the wildlife that we do have behind us.”

They are hoping the focus will be on problematic roots and not entire trees in their area.

We reached out to the Friends of the Detroit River, a group of community members who regularly advocates and organizes around water issues. We received this statement:

"FDR is concerned that excessive removal of large healthy trees along the creek’s banks have the potential to increase bank erosion, degrade the habitat and natural aesthetics of the immediate area along the creek. We do support the efforts to remove debris and infrastructure impediments in the Ecorse Creek that are increasing the flooding problem and impacting water quality."

The group is working on a separate project along the watershed. More information on that project can be found on the Friends of the Detroit River's website.

After the trees are removed, Steele says the restoration process will begin and they are working with environmental groups on seeding. Weather dependent, they expect the process to take six to eight months after removal.

Steele says only the stumps will be strayed to minimize regrowth.

County leaders have sent mailers and held several meetings with stakeholders including with homeowners on their land.

They advise anyone with questions or concerns to email info@NBEcorseCreek.com or call 313-437-3155.

