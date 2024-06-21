Wicked weather, development plan causes stir & more: The top stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Weather wreaks havoc on metro Detroit, residents continue cleanup efforts

Metro Detroit residents continue to clean up after severe storms ripped through the area this past week.

People were grappling with trees and power lines down — with some sustaining damage to their homes.

"It was wild. I definitely had somebody looking over me," said Marcie Swan, who had just gone to do laundry in the other room before a large tree branch smashed into her home.

Proposed townhouses, Meijer store at old Kmart site cause concern among Livonia residents

Developers looking to turn the site of an old Kmart in Livonia into townhouses and a new Meijer store are getting pushback from a number of residents who are concerned about increased traffic as well as how the development will fit into the area of established, mostly brick, homes.

'He's the happiest kid.' 7-year-old boy from Troy accepted into Mensa

Do you know any people who have a high intelligence quotient — better known as an IQ score?

The average IQ is between 85 and 115. But we recently met a little boy from Troy, whose score is high enough to land him in one of the most elite intelligence clubs in the world.

DTE Energy demolishes boiler house at Trenton Channel Power Plant

On Friday morning, DTE Energy made the boiler house at the Trenton Channel Power Plant a memory with a planned demolition.

Once set off around 6 a.m., the building came down in less than a minute. Watch the demolition in the video player above.

"Me and my dad like to walleye fish out on the Detroit River, and we used that usually as a marking spot for some of the places we like to fish," said Jeremiah North, who lives nearby.

DTE plans to put the new Trenton Channel Energy Center where the old power plant stood.

Macomb County Prosecutor questions if splash pad shooter's mom violated the red flag law

On Wednesday, 7 New Detroit spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido about the mother of the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter.

He said what she allegedly knew about her son before the shooting, "fits the absolute description of the red flag law, right on point."

There are three types of the law that took effect in Michigan in February.

The law allows family members, romantic partners, medical professionals, guardians and police to petition a judge to remove firearms from individuals who they believe are at risk of using the weapons against themselves or others.

So, should the mother of 42-year-old Michael Nash have reported him?

Dozens of metro Detroit car dealers impacted by cyberattack on software company

A cyberattack on a little-known company to most Americans is having a huge impact on car dealerships — and potentially their customers — nationwide.

CDK Global is a software company used by 15,000 car dealerships. Early Wednesday, it shut down its own systems to investigate a cyber incident.

Many of those systems were back up and running as of Wednesday night, but dealerships using CDK couldn’t finalize sales all day long. The full impact on customer data is still unknown.

Livonia mom turns pain into purpose, helping dozens of kids get swim lessons

A 9-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition after a near drowning in Warren on Monday, while the family of a 17-year-old boy from Hamtramck is grieving his death after drowning in Milford.

One happened at a pool, and the other happened at a lake. It's an all too common occurrence during warmer months.

Berkeley Champlin, a water safety advocate, works to prevent such tragedies.

The Livonia mom planted a willow tree, along with the ashes of her 3-year-old son Gordie in her backyard, after he drowned in 2020. The memorial sits where their above-ground pool used once sat.

She has made it her life’s work to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartache, and she's turning pain into prevention.

12-year-old female baseball player in Livonia inspiring athletes young and old

A young athlete in Livonia is inspiring athletes young and old. 12-year-old Gianna Peer is standing out on the ball diamond. And she's not only playing against the boys: she's shining.

We've all seen 'The Sandlot' or heard the insult 'you play ball like a girl'. Well, if you say that to Peer, that's no insult at all.

"My favorite part of baseball is hitting the ball," Peer said.



