Will Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford again? Here's what they said

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford is returning to Ford Field for the second time with the Los Angeles Rams. During the appearance in January, fans booed him like crazy.

Will they do it again? We hit the streets to find out what fans think.

WATCH BELOW: Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford as he comes out of the tunnel during Lions playoff game

Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford as he takes the field

"When you leave somewhere and try to come back and think that you're the GOAT, and you come back and try to show that we aren't good enough, the response is warranted sometimes," Lashema Thomas said.

WXYZ

"Yea, yea, they gonna boo him again because he never didn't nothing new since he left or like since that situation to change it, so I feel like they shouldn't boo him but they gonna boo him," Deontae Hall said.

WXYZ

"Well, he's an opponent, and so he being an opponent, we're going to do what we think we need to do to cheer our team on," Larry Polk said.

WXYZ

But, not all fans feel the same.

"They got it all out they system last year proving we're the better team. Just like that," Demarkus Ayler said.

WXYZ

Stafford's wife, Kelly, said on a recent installment of her podcast that she won't be attending the game for mental health after she said she and her daughters were the subject of booing during the playoff game last year.

"I do understand making sure the fact that your kids are safe. That's always as a parent your number one priority. But you also should have known the tone of everything knowing how your husband left us," Thomas said.

"Some things that she said prior to in the media has caused some people to have an issue with her. And if she doesn't come it'll be okay," Polk added.