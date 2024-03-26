Will Princess Kate's diagnosis encourage more people to get screened for cancer? Here's what they say

(WXYZ) — People across metro Detroit are responding to Princess Kate Middleton revealing her very personal cancer diagnosis.

Last week, Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced that the cancer was found during surgery. She did not say what type of cancer she was diagnosed with but said she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."

I went out in Daerborn to talk to people about how they feel about getting screened, and some feel taking that step is more challenging.

"It’s pretty sad. That could happen to anyone. She’s pretty young and has a family," Aurelia Czeski said. “I’ve had some friends and family who had cancer and have beaten it.”

“It took her a while to come forward and we knew something was going on. She’s young. Only 42. That surprised me," Mia Fernandez said. “I’m over 50. I do all my cancer screenings. Hearing that news makes me want to call my doctor more.”

“What does it say when Princess Kate comes out so publicly?" I asked Ken Jackson.

"That’s a good way to use a platform that she has. Cancer is about as serious as it comes. Some people think they are Superman, they are invincible," Jackson said.

“Very scary. You think back and ask are you really prioritizing your health?” Amanda Simon said.

“When you get older your body changes, and you need to check up on yourself," Damon Byers told us.

“The higher income the neighborhood the better the access is to higher education. This is America. It should be universal," Jackson said.

“I personally lost my grandpa to lung cancer," Tyler Sudorowski said.

“I’ve lost a family member from cancer. It’s one of the hardest situations I’ve had to go through," Fernandez said.

“Does a public announcement like this raise awareness?" I asked Byers.

"I hope so," he said.

“What’s hardest about taking steps to get checked out?" I asked Dzeski.

"Being OK with a really hard answer," she said.

“You need your community and you need your family, to go through a cancer diagnosis and need a village. Help is out there. People do care and there is compassion," Fernandez said.

