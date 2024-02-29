Will uncommitted Democratic voters back Biden in the general? Here's what they say

Uncommitted votes are making an impact in Michigan. Now, we’re hearing from different community groups about what it means for the general election.

”The Arab American and Muslim community is so much in pain. We don’t like to be one issue voters, but this is so personal and deep to them,” says Nabih Ayad, the founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

He helped lead a billboard campaign that resulted in roughly 100,000 uncommitted votes in the primary. This was based on the U.S. policy and support for Israel.

“If the President and his cabinet make the right moves and it has to be quickly, a significant move toward a permanent ceasefire in place, that may just may get voters back to Biden,” says Ayad.

Another voice is in Detroit, representing the Detroit Association of Black Organizations.

“I would taken Biden in a wheelchair over Trump standing up.” says Rev. Horace Sheffield. “What’s at stake is this country as we know it. The uncommitted vote is a silent protest. They have a right to do it. At some point, you have to come to your senses and realize Biden is the best choice for us,” says Sheffield.

Republicans are also taking notice and keeping close watch.

“It’s good news for Trump and more so bad news for Biden. If you look at the results yesterday, uncommitted votes crushed Biden at the poll,” says strategist Jamie Rowe.

We also spoke with Professor Dave Dulio, who teaches political science at Oakland University, about the impact on the general election.

“If he does change course, that could irritate even more people who are supportive of his current policy,” says Dulio.

Republican strategist Jamie Rowe says former President Trump may likely be talking more and more about promoting peace in the Middle East, in the weeks and months to come.

Roe also tells us, “President Trump has committed he is going to campaign vigorously from now until November in our state.”