WXYZ 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign helps kids 'foster a love of reading'

Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign is being celebrated for another year, with countless books being donated to metro Detroit students with a passion for learning.

Each year, our campaign grows and we are so proud to continue that tradition. I got the chance to travel to Oak Park and talk with students at Pepper Elementary School about their summer reading and how books can be life-changing.

Inside Pepper Elementary, books are the focus of students who not only enjoy reading, but also help them see the world in a new way.

As a fifth grader, Persais Jones is eager to share some of the books she's read over the summer.

“I read Critters club. It was interesting," Persais said. "I like a lot of chapter books. I like the plots and the pictures.”

Parents at Pepper Elementary sent us photos of the books their kids have selected through the campaign, which are now part of their home libraries.

“When you find a book you like, do you ever read it more than one?" I asked Persais.

"Yes. Especially Babysitters Club," Persais said.

“One of the benefits of being a part of this partnership is seeing children who were in Kindergarten when we first started. We heard a mom say yes, my child has gotten a lot of books over the years," Pepper Elementary Principal Emanuel Haley said.

Haley told me about the dramatic improvement he's seen in academic achievement and confidence that has come with reading programs. Among the favorites, the "Dogman" series.

“It helps foster a love of reading. I’ve leveraged that to provide for classes to read competitively," Haley said.

Beyond the joy students say these books bring, they also help with writing, speaking, and many other parts of development that kids will take with them into adult life.

“It helps with their confidence, it translates into so many other things and opportunities. We are so honored to do it and appreciate the community embracing this effort. Opening their hearts. Their wallets. Contributing to this great cause," Scripps Regional Vice President and General Manager at WXYZ/WMYD, Mike Murri, said.

“I just thank god for Mr. Haley and you guys," parent Della Freeman said.

The belief that books can unlock a better future has never been stronger. Freeman sees the campaign that helps each student select their own books as another important step toward achieving their full potential.

“They love them. They bring these books home, they read them and tell us about these different stories and things like that," Freeman said.

