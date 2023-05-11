Volunteer middle school basketball coach charged with having sex with a 12-year-old girl

An assistant basketball coach at a local middle school is facing disturbing allegations. He's accused of committing a horrendous act against a 12-year-old girl.

A criminal complaint alleges the coach, Daveughn Gray, 20, had sex with the girl and recorded the encounter, and now he's facing child pornography charges, which could be just the beginning.

The coach was a volunteer at a middle school in Oakland County and he's accused of grooming the 12-year-old. It happened in January of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, Gray worked with the boy's basketball team and approached the victim when she was waiting to be picked up from cheer practice. He allegedly told her he was 15.

"That's exactly what the predator is doing right? They're gaining their trust," Andy Bartnowak, a former FBI supervisory agent, said.

According to Bartnowak, Gray's behavior is textbook.

"They use their authority figure to basically groom these kids to engage in conduct they otherwise probably never would, and that's really the most deplorable part of this whole thing," he said.

Gray followed the child on social media and expressed interest, and purchased an Uber ride for her to meet him, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said they engaged in sexual activity and he filmed it, with the video making its way in a chat with another student at an unnamed school. Someone showed it to a teacher.

Gray is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution and production charges.

According to Bartnowak, he could also be facing charges at the state level.