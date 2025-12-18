Volunteers deliver holiday gift bags in Mount Clemens to bring cheer to seniors

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — For many seniors, the holidays can feel quiet or even lonely. This holiday season, volunteers are changing that by delivering Christmas gift bags and a message of care to more than 170 residents at Clinton Place Apartments in Mount Clemens.

Inside the community room, music, games and smiling faces filled the space. But it's the gift bags — packed with essentials, gift cards and handwritten notes from local students — that are making the biggest impact.

"Everybody meets and greets ... the camaraderie around here is wonderful," Nina Zak said.

WXYZ Clinton Place Apartments

"Some people don't have anything, you know, and a lot of people could use this," Sharon Sears said.

The Holiday Hope Initiative is a partnership between the Baldwin Society and Next Steps for Seniors, focused on reaching seniors who may be facing loneliness or financial hardship.

"They are one of our most vulnerable populations. They helped us create who we are today," Erica Ancel said.

WXYZ Clinton Place Apartments

For Ancel, director of operations for Next Steps for Seniors, the mission is deeply personal.

"I was really lucky growing up. I grew up with 18 great aunts and great uncles, grandparents and great grandparents, and they are the reason why I do what I do today and I work with seniors," Ancel said.

Volunteers like Kimm Kincer say it's the connection — not just the gifts — that makes this day special.

"Oftentimes they're very lonely and they don't realize how many people really do care about them, and we get to give them a little piece of that goodness during the holiday season," Kincer said.

WXYZ Holiday delivery

A small bag filled with big meaning, reminding seniors they're seen, valued and cared for.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

