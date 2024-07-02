Voting now open for first-ever 'I Voted' sticker contest; here's how

(WXYZ) — The public can now vote on the semi-final designs for Michigan's first-ever 'I Voted' sticker contest.

Earlier this year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the contest ahead of the 2024 election. Students enrolled in Michigan schools and state residents submitted their designs.

There were more than 480 submissions, and 25 semifinalists were chosen in each category. Three winning designs will be selected from each category: elementary/middle school, high school and general entry.

“Thank you to all of the Michigan students and residents who created a design for our state’s first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” said Secretary Benson. “Every Michigan voter should walk out of the polls with pride, knowing that their voice has been heard. Now, we can share that pride in our democracy with a sticker designed by some of our state’s talented and creative artists.”

To vote, visit the form here.

Finalists:

Elementary/Middle School category:



Macie McCausland – Frost Middle School, Livonia

Ashley Paulson – Oxford Middle School, Oxford

Elizabeth Delano – Oxford Middle School, Oxford

Janyne Hynous – Brownell Middle School, Grosse Pointe

Gabby Warner – Rockford

Layla Azure – Frost Middle School, Livonia

Avery Kahkonen – Arvon Township School, L’Anse

Haden Burrell – Hesperia Community Schools, Hesperia

Willa Worden – Oxford Middle School, Oxford

Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins – Lansing

Riley Chevalier – Michigan International Prep School, Clark Lake

Mikayla Yeaw – Wyoming

Wayne Freeman – Au Gres-Sims School District, Au Gres

Sophie Hudson – Southfield

Hailey Hue – East Rockford Middle School, Rockford

Ryan Topham – St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, East Lansing

Olivia Harrison – Frost Middle School, Livonia

Jiyun Byun – Clague Middle School, Ann Arbor

Roman Salazar – Forsythe Middle School, Ann Arbor

Madeline Lee – Grissom Middle School, Sterling Heights

Alisa Mui – Frost Middle School, Livonia

Annalyse Wallace – Taylor

Sandy McDonough – Oxford Middle School, Oxford

Araminta Widby – Arvon Township School, Skanee

Zoie Brake – Frost Middle School, Livonia

High School category

Graci Gartland – Gladstone High School, Gladstone

Sage Tuskan – Gladstone High School, Gladstone

Michelle Lekhtman – West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield

Adie Tryan – Gladstone High School, Gladstone

Olivia Smiertka – Holly High School, Holly

Lucas Barker – Gull Lake Community Schools, Richland

Evalyna Mei – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

Bryce Stewart – Almont High School, Armada

Abigail Jones – Almont High School, Lapeer County

Tasnim Rahman – Hamtramck High School, Hamtramck

Rylee Fraaza – Gull Lake High School, Richland

Idyll Fay Villarin – Woodhaven High School, Brownstown

Chantell Moss – Thurston High School, Redford

Lyric Conway – West Bloomfield High School, Holly

Nicholas Rodgers – Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, Canton

Shanon Kawata – Community High School of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor

Grayson Cooksey – Onaway High School, Onaway

Annabella Cochrill – New Haven

Andrew Brasher – Alma High School, Saint Louis

Daniella Aldabbagh – West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield

Keara Aderman – Gladstone High School, Gladstone

Savannah Olesinski – Thurston High School, Redford Township

Kaylee Kourakis – Gull Lake High School, Augusta

Cameron LaVigne – Gladstone High School, Gladstone

General Entry category: