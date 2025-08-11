(WXYZ) — After years of anticipation, beer from Yuengling, America's oldest operating brewery, officially arrived in Michigan on Monday.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

'Waiting for this for years': Yuengling arrives in Michigan to fans' excitement

Excitement is pouring throughout the state as the beer reaches bars in the Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Lansing areas.

"We've been waiting for this for years," said Paul Gomez, a Yuengling fan.

WXYZ-TV Dave Martin

"When we walked in the door, a woman saw my (Yuengling) shirt and gave me a high five," said Dave Martin, a Yuengling fan.

Tammie Bryant was the first to have a glass at the Social Brews in downtown Detroit. She remembers her first time trying the beer.

"The first time we experienced it was in New York City, and then after that, we were hooked," Bryant said.

WXYZ-TV Yuengling arrives

But due to it not being sold in Michigan until this week, it would require Yuengling fans like Bryant to cross state lines to find any.

"There have been many, many, many trips to Ohio. Father's Day, Christmas gifts, all of that," Bryant said.

"Every state in the South that we go to, we find it, and that's where we have it," Gomez said.

Yuengling was founded in 1829 and is in its sixth generation of family ownership.

Sanjay Patel, a co-founder of the Social Brews, says as the beer is introduced in Michigan, he believes Yuengling's roots play a part in the hype surrounding it.

WXYZ-TV Sanjay Patel

"It's one of the oldest breweries, there's some good heritage and a good story to it. It's actually American born and made," Patel said.

Kit Wanty-Lambert is president of Ypsilanti-based beer distributor O&W Inc. She says between now and September, they'll continue to roll out Yuengling on draft at bars, restaurants, and similar businesses.

The beer is expected to be available at stores on September 8, just in time for home football games in Michigan.

WXYZ-TV Yuengling arrives

"The 13th, Michigan plays a home game, Michigan State has a home game, and the Lions play at home, so it's going to be an incredible week for beer," Wanty-Lambert said.

If you want Yuengling at your favorite bar, Wanty-Lambert encourages people to ask for it.

—-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

