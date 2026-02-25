Waiting on your Michigan tax refund? Here's what the state said

Thursday marks one month since the federal government and the State of Michigan began accepting tax returns.

Over the past few days, 7 News Detroit has received numerous emails from people wondering why it's taking so long for their state refund to be sent out.

One email reads, "My federal return has already processed and paid, however my Michigan refund remains stuck with little to no clear communication, explanation, or realistic timeline from the Michigan Department of Treasury."

We reached out to the State of Michigan with those questions from viewers and readers.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Treasury responded saying:

Here’s the lowdown on the matter:

"The Michigan Department of Treasury started accepting tax returns on January 26, 2026 – the same day IRS started accepting federal returns. Since opening day, Treasury has received over 1.6 million returns, which is more than a 45% increase compared to the same time last year.

Additionally, Treasury recently modernized its individual income tax system. Procedures for processing in this new system have been updated, and we are taking additional measures to ensure every tax return is processed accurately.

Since tax returns vary in complexity, some are processed quickly while others require a more detailed review. Returns that include multiple refundable credits, such as the Home Heating Credit, may take additional time to complete. As a result, the refund timelines taxpayers experienced will vary. Many of the returns filed early this year are of higher complexity, which has translated to slower average turnaround times.

Our goal is to provide the highest level of service. Please be aware that call volumes have increased significantly due to the surge in tax returns filed. Refund status can be tracked efficiently through Michigan Treasury eServicesor our automated phone system. Repeated calls to the contact center may slow down overall processing.

We appreciate taxpayers’ patience as we work diligently to process the high volume of returns and issue refunds. As of today, we have systematically processed over 1.1 million returns and refunded approximately $565 million. Most taxpayers can expect their refund within our typical timeline of 4-6 weeks of receiving confirmation that their return has been accepted.

The timing of refunds of higher complexity, such as those including multiple credits, or those with errors, will depend on when additional information is submitted by the taxpayer, and volume of complex returns received. Taxpayers should take their time when preparing their returns to reduce errors. We recommend visiting michigan.gov/wheresmyrefund for additional information."