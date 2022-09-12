Walled Lake man killed by police after killing wife, dog, shooting daughter

WALLED LAKE, MI (WXYZ) — Walled Lake police were dispatched to a home on Gleenwood Court near Maple in Walled Lake early Sunday morning following reports of shots fired.

According to police, a woman called 911 around 4 a.m. saying she had been shot by her father.

They say at first officers traced the call to a neighbor's house and while there, they heard a gunshot next door.

Police say that's when the suspect came out of his home and began firing at the officers. In response, police fired back, killing the man.

"Heard a loud bang, wasn't sure exactly what it was," neighbor Stephen Petras said.

"I saw lights from our police officers. Red and blue," Victoria Witnauer, another neighbor added.

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his 56-year-old wife at least four times in the back. He also killed their family dog and shot their 25-year-old daughter.

"She was trying to get out. She was crawling," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Currently the daughter has been stabilized but obviously she has super traumatic injuries from shotgun blast to her back and legs."

According to the police, the family has another daughter, a younger one who was not home at the time.

"It's something you never want to have happen but obviously, the person was a clear and present threat to the officers. The deputy and the neighborhood frankly," Sheriff Bouchard said.

Police also Lanis has no criminal record or mental health conditions that they know of.

"I saw him walking the dog a couple of times," one neighbor said. "I said hello to him a couple days ago as I was doing yard work. Got no response from the guy, just had his head down."

This incident is the first officer-involved shooting in the history of the Walled Lake Police Department.