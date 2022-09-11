Walled Lake man killed by police after killing wife, shooting daughter

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Walled Lake police were dispatched early Sunday morning to a home on Gleenwood Court near Maple in Walled Lake for reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police say, a man came out of a home with a shotgun and fired shots at police. In response, police fired back, killing the man.

The man, police say, shot and killed his wife before coming out of the home. Police say he also shot his daughter inside the home.

The daughter is currently in the hospital and is expected to survive.

No officer was hurt during the incident.