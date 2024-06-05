Walmart expands InHome delivery service to metro Detroit; here's how it works

Walmart is expanding its in-home delivery to households in metro Detroit, the company announced this week.

Walmart InHome will allow people to order groceries and other items from Walmart and have them delivered inside their house.

According to Walmart, people in metro Detroit will be eligible for the delivery service.

It's an add-on to a Walmart+ membership for $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Here's how it works:



You order from Walmart.com or the Walmart app for eligible items for store delivery, and then select an "InHome Delivery" window that's convenient.

Then, an InHome associate will complete the delivery to the customer's preferred location. It can be inside the home or in the garage

If it's inside the home, an associate will use a one-time access code and a camera on their vest will record the entire delivery, which customers will be able to watch from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.



“The expansion of InHome comes at the perfect time for families in Detroit who are embarking on the busy summer season and are looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Haley McShane, general manager of InHome for Walmart. “We understand that customers are busy and want to make sure that they can have a seamless shopping experience that fits their needs.”