Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings.

The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services will include no cost COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters, free screenings, including vision, total cholesterol and glucose testing and blood pressure testing. Those interested can participate with no appointment necessary.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available with no insurance necessary. Other immunizations are covered under most major insurance plans.

“Walmart remains focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers. Prioritizing the health and safety of the communities in which Walmart operates is essential in utilizing mobile clinics continues to be an effective way to bring vaccines and health and wellness services to local communities”.

