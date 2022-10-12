Warren City Council votes to halt PFAS-burning plan following 7 investigation

(WXYZ) — The Warren City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to stop a proposed $75 million incinerator expansion that would allow for the burning of PFAS chemicals.

Warren City Council President Patrick Green told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo he believes the project was snuck by the council back in the spring.

“I have received several messages from residents in the area who are concerned about health and safety issues and worried about their property values if a new incinerator is built next to their backyard. Once again, the City Council and the residents have been kept out of the loop by the administration. If I knew about a proposed new PFAS incinerator next to a neighborhood, I would not have approved it,” said Warren City Council member Mindy Moore in a statement.

The City Council said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy had brought up “serious air quality and environmental concerns” about the new plan to burn PFAS. EGLE then denied the city’s funding request for the project.

Last week, members of Warren’s city council say they learned that Mayor Jim Fouts’ administration had taken the State of Michigan to court without telling the council.

“The process is that city council has the authority to start a lawsuit. Not the administration, not the mayor,” said Green.

Green says the council was never supplied a 254-page document that outlines the true intent of the nearly $75 million plan: to burn waste containing PFAS.

“It was a one-page letter and it said, we want to apply for a grant, and we want to get money to improve our facilities and there's grant money available. And we said, ‘Great, go get the money,” said Green.

The Tuesday vote was to halt the litigation and project until the City Council can be fully advised and explore alternatives.

The council said they would like to also hold a public hearing on the incinerator project; that date has yet to be determined.

