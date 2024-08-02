Warren community dealing with flooded homes; experts offer prevention advice

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Driving through Warren on Friday, house after house is dealing with some variety of flooding.

7 News Detroit spoke with Nicholas Adams who told us at their house, Thursday night's flooding was the worst they've seen since 2014.

You could hear the water sloshing as Adams walked our team through his basement to show them.

He said that he sleeps in the basement and so do his parents. He tells us his parents woke up to around 14 inches of water, past their ankles, when they stepped out of bed.

"Furniture, washer, dryer, that stuffs not cheap and it’s not easy to just be like ‘oh my basement flooded today, let me go throw all my stuff out and spend $2,000 - $3,000 on new stuff,'" said Adams.

Warren and the rest of SouthWestern Macomb County spent most of Friday under a flash flood advisory from the National Weather Service.

What can be done to prevent this the next time we get heavy rain?

EzDry, a water mitigation & property restoration team came out to help us find out.

Looking at the sand in the Adams family basement, co-owner of EzDry Mike Jaboro said it was most likely water from the storm line for the City of Warren that caused their specific flooding.

Co-owner Steve Foumia said whenever you get flooding, "First step you should take is you gotta figure out where the water came from."

The experts suggest that if your home has a history of storm line flooding, always store your basement belongings higher up and consider installing a backflow preventer.

"It looks like a one-way gate," explained Jaboro. "It lets water out, and then if it senses water coming in, it shuts."

If you don't know what's causing your home to flood, the experts with EzDry recommend checking your sump pump, gutters, and sewer lines to help prevent it.

After talking with Jaboro and Foumia Friday, Allen said, "Yeah I’m going to call the city and ask them about a backflow preventer."