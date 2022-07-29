Watch Now
News

Warren man charged with hate crime after pointing gun at Black man, shouting racial slur

Ohio prison has nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases
Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
Ohio prison has nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 12:12:25-04

(WXYZ) — A Warren man is facing several charges, including a hate crime charge, after allegedly pointing a gun and firing shots at a Black man walking down the street and calling him a racial slur.

Police say 53-year-old Anthony Mangiapane was standing on Schoenherr near 8 Mile when he pointed a gun at a 37-year-old Black man and shouted, "N***** you better get moving" and then fired three shots.

Police were called and Mangiapane barricaded himself in a business and later surrendered. Inside the business, police found a grenade and a cache of weapons that included pistols, shotguns, AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines, Nazi memorabilia and what they say may be a German Luger pistol.

Mangiapane has been charged with ethnic intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Judge Michael Maceroni arraigned Mangiapane on Wednesday and gave him a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website