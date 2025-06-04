Warren man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing man in May

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren man has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors say he killed another man last month.

Police say that this past weekend (Saturday, May 31), emergency personnel responded to a Warren home and found Travis Holdburg, 22, standing in the driveway. When entering the home, authorities found a man with multiple injuries and a large cut across his neck.

It's unclear how Holdburg and the man knew each other at this time.

Holdburg's bond was set at $1 million cash/surety. If released, the man would have to wear a steel cuff GPS tether, and no contact with anyone within a quarter mile of where the incident occurred, including witnesses.

Holdburg has court appearances set for later this month. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

"This was a brutal and senseless act of violence. The sheer disregard for human life is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. Our office will pursue justice with the full weight of the law to ensure the individual responsible is held fully accountable. We must continue to stand united against this kind of violence and affirm that it has no place in our neighborhoods," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement on the charges.

