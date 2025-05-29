Warren man says he walks to work after his car was totaled in police chase

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two police chases in Warren ended in crashes over Memorial Day weekend, including one that killed a 71-year-old woman. Residents are questioning the department's pursuit tactics while police defend their policy.

Before a Chrysler 300 crashed into a Warren front porch, it hit Rick James' Jeep parked on the street. The incident began just over half a mile away with a traffic stop for a window tint violation.

"It was a loud crash — loud, big bang," James said.

The initial sound caught James' attention, but the approaching sirens made him realize what had happened.

"I think their tactics is very wrong. I think they can do much better," James said.

Warren police say the brief chase began just before noon on Monday. They pulled over the 25-year-old driver for a window tint violation. When he stopped on 9 Mile Road, officers discovered he had no license and suspected he was drunk. The driver then fled, causing havoc on James' street moments later.

"He hit like right here and when he hit it, went right into the axel and into the frame here," James said.

James did all the work himself on his 1991 Jeep Wrangler, which was his only mode of transportation.

"I walk every day now. I don't have the money to buy another one. Took me 10 years to put this one together," James said.

This was already the second crash of Memorial Day weekend involving a Warren police chase. Warren police released dash camera video Wednesday showing the first chase that ended in a crash Saturday night at 9 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. An innocent 71-year-old driver, Wendy Drew, was killed.

(Please note: the video released is not in full. Police say they have released an edited version due to the open investigation.)

"The loss of Ms. Drew has reverberated throughout this department. I privately expressed my condolences to this family and I publicly let them know our thoughts and are prayers are with them," Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

Warren police called a press conference Wednesday, defending their chase policy. They say officers have discretion, and chases are monitored by supervisors. The number of chases have been trending down, but Warren still has had over 60 so far this year. The vast majority, they say, followed policy.

"The message has to be clearly sent that this is not a police problem; this is a people problem. People who have refused to comply with lawful orders," Hawkins said.

But residents like James disagree, saying it was pure luck Monday's chase didn't also end in tragedy.

"Thank goodness nobody got hurt. That's my most blessing. I didn't have to witness a child or a mother or father or grandmother getting killed," James said.

Both drivers are now facing serious charges and remain in custody.

