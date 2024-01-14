Warren man who helps plow snow for people in need has utility trailer stolen

WARREN, Mich. — Michael Howard’s trailer was stolen from outside his home in Warren Monday afternoon.

There was a huge power outage in the area at that time so there weren’t any cameras working that could catch the thief in action.

“It's unfortunate,” Howard said. “It meant a lot because that we bought it for our small business is one of our bigger purchases.”

Howard used his trailer to haul around his woodworking equipment.

When Howard wasn’t using the trailer for work, he would throw his snow blower on it and plow snow for people who can’t do it themselves.

“Normally when it's snowing outside, I'm driving around the city doing people's snow for free,” Howard said.

“Just do snow for anyone that calls, seniors in the community and those of us that are disabled.”

Now without his trailer, Howard’s unable to help his neighbors in need.

His passion for helping people stemmed from him getting a snow blower from his grandfather who passed in 2021.

“Before then, I never had a snow blower, so as I was out blowing my snow one day, I saw my neighbor across the street was struggling to do theirs and they had shovels,” Howard said. “So I just took my snow blower over there to take care of their snow and then realized it's such a blessing that I have this equipment that I didn't pay for. How could I use this to help other people?”

Howard has a message for the person who stole his trailer.

“I hope you use it for good,” he said. “Love your neighbors, if I can help someone else out in the city I would love to get back to doing that.”

Howard has reported the trailer stolen to Warren Police.