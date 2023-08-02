Warren Mayor to hold press conference Wednesday amid filing federal civil rights suit against city council

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mayor Jim Fouts has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that alleges his civil rights were violated due his removal from the ballot for Warren’s upcoming mayoral election.

“Mayor Fouts has served as the mayor of Warren for four terms, with overwhelming support and approval from the citizens of Warren. His leadership has helped Warren grow as an economic power center in Michigan, and his efforts to clean and make safer the city have paid dividends, with high praise from the Warren residents,” Mayor Fouts said.

In 2016, voters in Warren voted to increase the mayor’s term limit from three to five. But, in 2020, Warren’s City Council introduced a proposal to reduce the mayor’s term limit from five to three.

“A lawsuit was filed by the Warren City Council against the Macomb County and Warren City Clerks to block Fouts from running. In that lawsuit, it was pointed out that the Warren City Council’s ballot proposal was worded to confuse the voters of Warren, and did not give notice to the voters that the proposal would prohibit Mayor Fouts from running for a fifth term,” Fouts said ahead of Wednesday’s press conference.

“No court has yet decided the constitutionality of removing Mayor Fourts from the 2023 ballot. Mayor Fouts now brings a lawsuit in the United States Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to vindicate his constitutional rights.”

Mayor Fouts, along with his legal team, will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide the public with more information about the lawsuit.