Warren mosque vandalized during construction expansion, $1,000 reward offered

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Islamic Organization of North America mosque on Ryan Road in Warren was allegedly targeted by vandals who broke into the construction site where the facility is undergoing expansion.

"They destroyed the mirrors, which were in the bathroom before," said Imam Steve Elturk, who serves as president of IONA.

Elturk walked through the construction site, showing the damage he says was caused by the vandals. The incident appears to have occurred over the weekend.

"First of all, who would do this? And second, why?" Elturk said.

Despite the vandalism, Elturk emphasized unity and understanding.

"We're all one people regardless of our skin color, regardless of what language we speak, we all belong to one human family, why not live as one human family," he said.

Warren police are investigating the incident. The Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the people or person behind the vandalism.

Elturk believes the vandalism could be the result of youth acting out.

"Is it hate filled or is it just childish? Some kids randomly, devilishly wanna… have fun," he said.

Elturk had this message for the vandals.

"We would love to find who the perpetrator or perpetrators are, not to punish them but to have a talk with them. If they are indeed kids, we'd like to invite them to our youth group and integrate and be part of this community," Elturk said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Warren police at 586-574-4810.

