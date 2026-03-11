Warren PD: Two hospitalized, including teen, in two separate crashes

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people, including a teen, have been hospitalized in two separate crashes that happened within 2.1 miles of each other in Warren on Wednesday morning, police tell us.

We're told the crashes happened on Frazho and Tecla and Hoover and 10 Mile.

In the Frazho crash, we're told that a 17-year-old boy was crossng the street and hit by a vehicle. Authorities tell us he's in stable condition.

In the Hoover crash, we're told that a pedestrian who was not in the crosswalk was struck. We're told that this is not a fatal situation, with the victim, a man in his 20s, in the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it does not appear that the two crashes are related.