WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police officers have a new way to patrol their community while connecting with residents: sleek, silent, three-wheeled electric scooters equipped with lights and sirens.

The Warren Police Department will debut four brand new scooters Friday night to assist with Halloween patrols. The scooters are designed to help officers move faster during community events and neighborhood patrols.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Warren police debut electric scooters for community patrols and Halloween safety

"These scooters, we think, are a game changer for our community policing efforts," said Lt. John Gajewski of the Warren Police Department. "Officers and police departments across the country are always looking for ways to get officers out of the car and connect better with the community."

The scooters were purchased with leftover COVID-19 relief funds, so no local tax dollars were used. Gajewski said traditional foot patrols and bicycle patrols aren't practical due to the size of Warren.

"In our community, foot patrols and bicycle patrols just aren't that practical due to the size of our city. When we saw these and we tested them out, I think all of our hands were instantly up saying this is the vote we have to have," Gajewski said.

Hear more from Lt. John Gajewski below:

Warren police lt. speaks on new scooters

The scooters have a top speed of 37 mph and can travel up to 30 miles when fully charged.

Warren residents are supportive of the new patrol method. Robert Pulice believes the scooters will be a great asset, especially for large events.

"It's a good way for crowd control, especially when there is a crowd," Pulice said. "Yeah, I am all for it."

WXYZ

Adam Mecher was setting up for Halloween outside his house and hopes to see one patrolling his street.

"It's good there's not patrol cars to jump in and out of. They're small, so they're not really a danger to anyone else," Mecher said. "They're not a bad idea."

WXYZ

Warren police say if residents spot one of the scooters rolling through their neighborhood, officers would be happy to stop and let them check it out.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

