Suspect shot by Warren police along I-94 in Detroit after chase; freeway shut down

Warren police say an officer shot a suspect along I-94 near I-75 in the City of Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in Warren and it continued into Detroit where it ended with the shooting.

The suspect was shot one time in the arm and is in police custody at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

According to police, officers tried to stop a silver Chevy Cruze for traffic violations in the area of westbound 8 Mile near Montrose,b ut the suspect took off.

About one mile into the pursuit, the suspect struck two police officers, and police pursued it through several streets when the car got on I-94.

Police say the suspect encountered traffic on westbound I-94 near Woodward and struck the center median, then intentionally struck other cars.

Officers went to take the suspect into custody when the shooting occurred.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said westbound I-94 is closed at I-75 and eastbound I-94 has only one lane open at Woodward.

This is the second straight chase involving Warren police officers. Yesterday, they chased a vehicle through the city before making arrests.

