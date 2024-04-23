Warren police officer seriously injured after large fight at Lincoln High School

A Warren police officer was seriously injured during a fight at Lincoln High School on Monday afternoon.

According to Warren police, around 2:50 p.m. as school was dismissing, Warren dispatch received several calls regarding a large fight involving several people.

Officers arrived and went to place an adult man under arrest. During the arrest, a juvenile female interjected and began assaulting a female officer.

Police say the teen struck the female officer in the head from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.

Multiple other officers were able to place the teen girl and the man under arrest.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, and is under further medical evaluation.

Police say it does not appear any of the arrested people were students at Lincoln High School.